ShowHand (HAND) Trading 119% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 58.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One ShowHand token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ShowHand has traded 119% higher against the U.S. dollar. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $51,219.25 and $35.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00042863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.63 or 0.00311536 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00030668 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00023078 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

