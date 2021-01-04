Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.42

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.42 and last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 3065967 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.

The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of -49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average of $11.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sibanye Gold stock. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 272,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,000. 19.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

