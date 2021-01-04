Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.56

Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 8711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

A number of analysts recently commented on SMTS shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from $3.50 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.55 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sierra Metals stock. Cooperman Leon G grew its stake in shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 254.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 802,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576,583 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G owned about 0.49% of Sierra Metals worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

