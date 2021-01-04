SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) Trading Up 10.5%

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) was up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.88 and last traded at $12.35. Approximately 1,680,943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 922,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SILV shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $14.75 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SilverCrest Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.68.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06).

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILV. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 119.3% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,640,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596,157 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 16.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,970,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,692,000 after purchasing an additional 848,880 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the third quarter worth $3,325,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 103.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 288,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 346.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 219,383 shares in the last quarter.

About SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.