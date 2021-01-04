Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Down 9.9%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) fell 9.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.22 and last traded at $66.94. 1,941,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 761% from the average session volume of 225,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.31.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SI. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.72.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million.

In other Silvergate Capital news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,383.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $300,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 505,148 shares of company stock worth $20,133,188 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 300.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 701.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 19.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth about $105,000. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.