SingularityNET (AGI) Market Cap Hits $54.26 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $54.26 million and $1.60 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0636 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 41.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00043268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006562 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.60 or 0.00334909 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00035376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00023946 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGI) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 853,144,672 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

