Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Shares Up 7.3%

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) shares shot up 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.21. 386,095 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 190,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

The firm has a market cap of $9.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 178.28%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sino-Global Shipping America stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) by 211.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,024 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 2.73% of Sino-Global Shipping America worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sino-Global Shipping America Company Profile

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solutions in the United States, China, and Hong Kong. Its services include shipping agency services, such as loading/discharging and protective agency services; inland transportation management, and container trucking services.

