Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Shares Up 7.3%

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) shares shot up 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.21. 386,095 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 190,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.
The firm has a market cap of $9.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83.
Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 178.28%.
Sino-Global Shipping America Company Profile (NASDAQ:SINO)
Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solutions in the United States, China, and Hong Kong. Its services include shipping agency services, such as loading/discharging and protective agency services; inland transportation management, and container trucking services.
See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Sino-Global Shipping America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino-Global Shipping America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.