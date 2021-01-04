SIX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $263,848.00 (SIX)

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. SIX has a total market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $263,848.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SIX has traded 47.2% higher against the US dollar. One SIX token can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Stellarport and Liquid.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00029566 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00127174 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.81 or 0.00226369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.33 or 0.00536101 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00286173 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00019415 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00050658 BTC.

SIX Profile

SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 tokens. SIX’s official message board is medium.com/six-network?&& . SIX’s official website is six.network . SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork

SIX Token Trading

SIX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Coinsuper and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

