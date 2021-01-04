SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Trading Down 5.3%

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY)’s stock price was down 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 1,266 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 8,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.74.

About SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHY)

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for SJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.