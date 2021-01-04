SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several research analysts have commented on SJW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

In related news, insider Andrew F. Walters sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $328,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $67,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,448 shares of company stock valued at $433,747. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 48.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the third quarter worth $133,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the second quarter worth $201,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SJW opened at $69.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.27. SJW Group has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $74.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.90.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $165.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.23 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 5.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

