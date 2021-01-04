SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $44.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. SMART Global traded as high as $39.66 and last traded at $39.66, with a volume of 268 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.63.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

In other news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,495 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $104,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Adams purchased 9,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $255,221.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,345,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,122 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the second quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 421.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in SMART Global by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $985.97 million, a PE ratio of -537.57 and a beta of 0.87.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.16 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

