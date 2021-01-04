Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.73.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of SMAR opened at $69.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.71 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.32. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $498,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,513.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $45,207.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,214 shares of company stock worth $27,974,371 in the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 287,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after acquiring an additional 67,027 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.