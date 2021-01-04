Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) dropped 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 609,996 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 603,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

SMSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $208.54 million, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 million. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 21.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smith Micro Software news, CFO Timothy C. Huffmyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 268,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,023.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel Gulko sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $51,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 543.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the second quarter valued at $87,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 100.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

