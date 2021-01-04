Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) dropped 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 609,996 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 603,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.
SMSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.
The company has a market capitalization of $208.54 million, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38.
In other Smith Micro Software news, CFO Timothy C. Huffmyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 268,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,023.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel Gulko sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $51,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 543.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the second quarter valued at $87,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 100.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.14% of the company’s stock.
Smith Micro Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMSI)
Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.
