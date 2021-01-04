SnowGem (XSG) Market Capitalization Tops $1.36 Million

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000896 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000739 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 55.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 63.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 90.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

