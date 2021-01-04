Social Send (SEND) Price Tops $0.0111 on Exchanges

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, Social Send has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Social Send has a total market capitalization of $602,884.69 and $104.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Social Send coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Social Send alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00016577 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000958 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002097 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00036883 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Social Send Profile

Social Send is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Social Send Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Send and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.