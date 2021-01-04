Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SOHU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

SOHU stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 363,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,134. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.09. Sohu.com has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.12. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sohu.com will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHU. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 58.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,180,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after purchasing an additional 435,599 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 272,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,243,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 27.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 39,465 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sohu.com in the third quarter worth about $3,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

