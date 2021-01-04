Sokoman Minerals Corp. (SIC.V) (CVE:SIC) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.32

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (SIC.V) (CVE:SIC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 757433 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The firm has a market cap of C$42.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15.

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (SIC.V) Company Profile (CVE:SIC)

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for iron ore and antimony/gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Moosehead Gold Property located in Central Newfoundland. The company was formerly known as Sokoman Iron Corp.

