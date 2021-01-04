Solana Price Reaches $2.29 on Exchanges (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Solana has traded up 67% against the US dollar. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for $2.29 or 0.00007212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Solana has a total market capitalization of $106.79 million and $53.63 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Solana alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00042871 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.15 or 0.00314948 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00031118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015500 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00023260 BTC.

Solana Profile

SOL is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 46,569,948 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solana’s official website is solana.com . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs

Buying and Selling Solana

Solana can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars.

