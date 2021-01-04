Solana (SOL) Price Tops $2.24

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Solana coin can now be bought for about $2.24 or 0.00007181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Solana has a total market cap of $104.28 million and $55.87 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Solana has traded up 53.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00042943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.52 or 0.00335184 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00035304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015553 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00023991 BTC.

About Solana

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 46,569,948 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solana’s official website is solana.com . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs

Solana Coin Trading

Solana can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

