Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

SUNS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Solar Senior Capital by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 738,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after acquiring an additional 37,621 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Solar Senior Capital by 9,256.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 526,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 521,333 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Solar Senior Capital by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Solar Senior Capital by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Solar Senior Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

SUNS opened at $14.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Solar Senior Capital has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $18.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $232.07 million, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

