Solaris (XLR) Price Tops $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Solaris coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000694 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Solaris has a total market cap of $411,076.78 and approximately $78.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Solaris has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Solaris

Solaris is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,858,672 coins and its circulating supply is 1,858,665 coins. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solaris’ official website is solariscoin.com . The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Solaris Coin Trading

Solaris can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solaris should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solaris using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

