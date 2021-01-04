Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (SVS.V) (CVE:SVS) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.22

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (SVS.V) (CVE:SVS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 43849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$8.23 million and a PE ratio of -2.84.

About Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (SVS.V) (CVE:SVS)

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc engages in the development of algal-based production systems to produce natural based green commercial products in Canada and internationally. Its algal-based production systems are used to produce organic omega nutraceuticals and bio-pharmaceutical active ingredients/therapies.

