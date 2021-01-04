Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Shares Gap Down to $1.36

Shares of Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.36, but opened at $1.26. Soligenix shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 1,330 shares changing hands.

SNGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Soligenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Soligenix in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Soligenix from $7.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.94.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 468.27% and a negative net margin of 477.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Soligenix, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNGX. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Soligenix by 1,086.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 135,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 124,334 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Soligenix in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Soligenix in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in Soligenix by 25.0% in the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soligenix during the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

About Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

