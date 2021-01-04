SOLVE 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $158,982.00 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for $0.0869 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Bittrex. During the last week, SOLVE has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. SOLVE has a total market cap of $32.66 million and $158,982.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,664,079 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . SOLVE’s official website is solve.care . SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation

SOLVE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

