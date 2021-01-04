Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.00 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) will post sales of $14.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.00 million. Sotherly Hotels posted sales of $44.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full year sales of $69.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $72.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $117.15 million, with estimates ranging from $94.00 million to $140.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sotherly Hotels.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.42). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 29.31% and a negative net margin of 20.41%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Sotherly Hotels at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SOHO opened at $2.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.76. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

See Also: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotherly Hotels (SOHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.