Soverain One Day Trading Volume Hits $21.00 (SOVE)

Soverain (CURRENCY:SOVE) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, Soverain has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Soverain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Soverain has a total market capitalization of $7,737.75 and approximately $21.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00029680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00128155 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.20 or 0.00269127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.23 or 0.00528097 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00281954 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00018812 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00050437 BTC.

Soverain Coin Profile