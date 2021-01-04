SpaceChain (SPC) Price Reaches $0.0245 on Exchanges

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded up 22.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar. One SpaceChain token can now be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, EXX, Bittrex and CoinEgg. SpaceChain has a market cap of $9.26 million and $21,768.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SpaceChain alerts:

Denarius (D) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SpaceChain Token Profile

SpaceChain (SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 462,531,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,455,054 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, EXX, HitBTC, Upbit, Coinnest and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SpaceChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpaceChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.