Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (SPA.V) (CVE:SPA) Shares Up 11.8%

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (SPA.V) (CVE:SPA) shot up 11.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.43. 806,461 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 581,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$139.15 million and a P/E ratio of -212.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.35.

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (SPA.V) Company Profile (CVE:SPA)

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 6 placer claims covering an area of 10,000 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (SPA.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (SPA.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.