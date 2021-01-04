SparkPoint Hits Market Capitalization of $16.34 Million (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $16.34 million and approximately $692,714.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Hotbit. In the last week, SparkPoint has traded 79.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00030216 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 99.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.59 or 0.00306269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00125008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.31 or 0.00520675 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.30 or 0.00271533 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00018739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00050398 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,027,478,283 tokens. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem

SparkPoint Token Trading

SparkPoint can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

