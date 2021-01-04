SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.18

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.18 and last traded at $28.15, with a volume of 8900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.05.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $626,000.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

