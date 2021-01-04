SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 4.1% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Rockland Trust Co. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $52,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 42.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,225,000 after purchasing an additional 125,245 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 195,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,912,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $182.20. 1,001,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,303,277. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.81. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $136.12 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.