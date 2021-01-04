SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.16

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.16 and last traded at $28.03, with a volume of 1741 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.65.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average is $24.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 256.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

