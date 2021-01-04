SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s 6th Largest Position

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 6.2% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $10,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,002.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 291,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,899,000 after purchasing an additional 264,714 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $21,196,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,079,000 after acquiring an additional 222,871 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $19,508,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,976,000 after buying an additional 168,831 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.48. 64,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,190. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.24 and a 200 day moving average of $97.10.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Article: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.