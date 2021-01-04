SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.74

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.74 and last traded at $52.74, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.63.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 426,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after buying an additional 63,201 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,039,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 43,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

