SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.74

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.74 and last traded at $35.74, with a volume of 30 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.41.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.68.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 395.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 246.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

