Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6,042.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017509 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00010210 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007901 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003119 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

