Sphere 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $39,663.00 (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. In the last week, Sphere has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. Sphere has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $39,663.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sphere coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000385 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,158.10 or 1.00532341 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00008841 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00018421 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00011506 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00041986 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

SPHR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

