Spiking (SPIKE) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 89% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, Spiking has traded 86.8% lower against the US dollar. Spiking has a market capitalization of $280,682.60 and approximately $35.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spiking token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono and COSS.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00043481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.29 or 0.00307030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00030845 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00022974 BTC.

Spiking Profile

Spiking is a token. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking's total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens.

Spiking's official website is spiking.com.

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

