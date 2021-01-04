Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.13% of Spire worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Spire by 48.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,065,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,688,000 after buying an additional 347,091 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Spire by 70.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 238,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,664,000 after buying an additional 98,648 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the second quarter valued at about $6,091,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 30.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 362,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after buying an additional 85,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the second quarter valued at about $3,744,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SR stock opened at $64.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.77. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $87.96.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SR shares. Cfra lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

