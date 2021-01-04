SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $111.90

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $111.90 and last traded at $110.19, with a volume of 9245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.59.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPSC. BidaskClub raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.49, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.05.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $79.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.89 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $1,849,653.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $5,375,947.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,387.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 2,350.4% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 20,143 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 11.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,290,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.