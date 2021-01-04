SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $111.90

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $111.90 and last traded at $110.19, with a volume of 9245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.59.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPSC. BidaskClub raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.
The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.49, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.05.
In other news, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $1,849,653.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $5,375,947.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,387.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 2,350.4% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 20,143 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 11.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,290,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SPS Commerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPSC)
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.
