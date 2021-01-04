SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub upgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 76,870 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $57.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.94 and a 200 day moving average of $45.48. SPX FLOW has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $60.93.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.73 million. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPX FLOW will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

