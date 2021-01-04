Squorum Reaches One Day Volume of $6.00 (SQR)

Squorum (CURRENCY:SQR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last week, Squorum has traded 51.2% lower against the dollar. Squorum has a total market cap of $34,111.13 and approximately $6.00 worth of Squorum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Squorum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00019205 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Squorum Profile

SQR uses the hashing algorithm. Squorum’s total supply is 13,961,783 coins and its circulating supply is 13,613,403 coins. Squorum’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain . Squorum’s official website is squorum.net

Buying and Selling Squorum

Squorum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squorum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Squorum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Squorum using one of the exchanges listed above.

