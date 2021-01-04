SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.85

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSAAY. Danske cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

