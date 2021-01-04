SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Trading 6.9% Higher

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO)’s stock price traded up 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.67 and last traded at $21.50. 2,288,579 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 1,809,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.11.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised SSR Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on SSR Mining from $36.00 to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.01.

The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.04.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.78 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

