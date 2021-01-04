STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Sets New 12-Month High at $85.89

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.89 and last traded at $85.04, with a volume of 17599 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.22.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STAA. ValuEngine lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Sidoti downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 495.16 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.75.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $47.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,626,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,651.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 14,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $1,148,994.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,106 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,895.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,781 shares of company stock worth $3,172,466. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

