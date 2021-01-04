Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) PT Set at €64.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) has been assigned a €64.00 ($75.29) price target by equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €58.67 ($69.02).

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) stock opened at €57.70 ($67.88) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 45.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €59.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €50.31. Stabilus S.A. has a twelve month low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a twelve month high of €63.50 ($74.71).

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

