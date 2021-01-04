Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) PT Set at €64.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) has been assigned a €64.00 ($75.29) price target by equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €58.67 ($69.02).

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) stock opened at €57.70 ($67.88) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 45.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €59.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €50.31. Stabilus S.A. has a twelve month low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a twelve month high of €63.50 ($74.71).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

