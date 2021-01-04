Stably USD (USDS) Price Reaches $1.02 on Major Exchanges

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Stably USD token can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00003275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stably USD has a market capitalization of $525,835.38 and $79,182.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stably USD has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stably USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00042933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.91 or 0.00333207 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00032687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015324 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $691.19 or 0.02216461 BTC.

Stably USD Token Profile

Stably USD (USDS) is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,482,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,906 tokens. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io . The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin

Stably USD Token Trading

Stably USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stably USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stably USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.