Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V) (CVE:SLL) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.05

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V) (CVE:SLL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.05 and last traded at C$2.86, with a volume of 410430 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.85.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44. The stock has a market cap of C$374.19 million and a P/E ratio of -23.17.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V) (CVE:SLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V) (CVE:SLL)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

