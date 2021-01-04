Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $154.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to report sales of $154.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $153.53 million to $155.10 million. Standex International posted sales of $190.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year sales of $632.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $629.32 million to $634.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $657.86 million, with estimates ranging from $657.52 million to $658.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Standex International.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $151.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.43 million. Standex International had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Standex International from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standex International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $173,946.96. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SXI. AJO LP bought a new position in Standex International during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Standex International in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Standex International in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Standex International by 193.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International stock opened at $77.52 on Monday. Standex International has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $81.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.64. The company has a market capitalization of $959.70 million, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standex International (SXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.