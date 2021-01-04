StarDEX Hits Market Capitalization of $281,369.27 (XSTAR)

StarDEX (CURRENCY:XSTAR) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. One StarDEX token can now be bought for $0.0515 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, StarDEX has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. StarDEX has a market capitalization of $281,369.27 and approximately $1,340.00 worth of StarDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00043044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.69 or 0.00330243 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00035378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015510 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00023952 BTC.

StarDEX (CRYPTO:XSTAR) is a token. It launched on August 26th, 2020. StarDEX’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,463,904 tokens. StarDEX’s official Twitter account is @StarCurve . The official website for StarDEX is stardex.io

StarDEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StarDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

